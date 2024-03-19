Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s biographies on the royal family’s official website got an update.

While Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, previously had separate pages, on Monday, March 18, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bios on “The Royal Family” page of Royal.UK became one profile.

At the top of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s page, a statement read, “As announced in January 2020, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have stepped back as working members of The Royal Family. The couple married in St George’s Chapel, Windsor on 19 May 2018 and have two children: Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.”

When scrolling down the page, Harry and Meghan’s biographies broke into separate headings, “About the Duke of Sussex” and “About the Duchess of Sussex,” respectively.

Harry’s bio discussed his “ten years working in the Armed Forces,” as well as his creation of the Invictus Games in London. Meanwhile, Meghan’s section touched on her career as an actress, highlighting her role on Suits.

Underneath the bios read, “Information about the current work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex can be found on their official website: sussex.com.”

Prior to this change, Harry and Meghan had longer bio pages on the Royal.UK website. Harry’s profile also featured a headline that read, “Supporting the Monarch.”

The move to combine profiles came one month after Harry and Meghan launched a new website, Sussex.com. The homepage of the website featured a pic of the couple and read: “The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.” When viewers tapped the “learn more” button, another message displayed.

“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy,” the site said, noting Harry and Meghan’s future efforts include, “THE ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION, ARCHEWELL PRODUCTIONS, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

On the website, Harry is described as “a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner,” while Meghan’s bio states that she is “a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity.”

Harry and Meghan took a step back from their roles as senior royals in 2020, moving from England to the United States. However, the royal website didn’t remove Harry’s HRH title for nearly three years. Royal expert Gareth Russell assured Us Weekly that the edit wasn’t malicious.

“Part of it — without throwing too much shade in the general direction of the royal website — is that it is chaotically curated,” Russell exclusively told Us in August 2023, noting that the site is maintained by staff, not the royals themselves. “The royals no more update the website than the president of the U.S. would update the presidential website.”