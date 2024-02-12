Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quietly revived their Sussex website — and acknowledged their royal titles — with fresh domain.

The couple’s new website, Sussex.com, launched on Monday, February 12, without an official announcement. The online hub features a photo of Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, from the 2023 Invictus Games and declares to be the official source for all-things related to the pair.

The homepage features their coat of arms and a message that reads: “The office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex.”

After entering the site, visitors receive another message describing what sort of content will be included on the web pages.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Business Ventures Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have kept themselves busy with a variety of individual and joint projects since their royal exit. The couple made headlines in 2020 when they officially announced their plans to step away from their roles as senior working members of the royal family. That same year, Harry and Meghan created their […]

“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy,” the site declares, noting Harry and Meghan’s future efforts include, “THE ARCHEWELL FOUNDATION, ARCHEWELL PRODUCTIONS, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”

Visitors can also learn more about Harry and Meghan, both of whom have their royal titles of Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex, respectively, listed on their bio pages.

The prince is described as “a humanitarian, military veteran, mental health advocate, and environmental campaigner.” His work with the British Armed Forces and the Invictus Games is noted as is Harry’s 2021 promotion to Chief Impact Officer at BetterUp.

Harry, who is the youngest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, highlighted his recent New York Times bestseller, Spare, and mentioned his life in California with Meghan and their two children: Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Meghan’s bio states that she is “a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity.” It celebrates her being named one of the “most influential women in the world” according to TIME Magazine’s Most Influential People, The Financial Times’ 25 Most Influential Women, Variety Power of Women, and British Vogue’s Vogue 25.

Meghan’s upbringing in Southern California, as well as her time as an actress on Suits and beyond is also mentioned. Meghan, who married Harry in 2018, also pointed out her 2021 “Archetypes” podcast launch and her bestselling children’s book, The Bench, on the site.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as senior royals in 2020 and subsequently moved from England to the United States. In March 2020, the pair shared their final post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account and stopped using the SussexRoyal.com website.

Related: Prince Harry Through the Years: His Military Career, Fatherhood and More Life on his own terms. Prince Harry is unlikely to become the king of England, but he’s carved a unique path as a philanthropist, father and military veteran. King Charles III and Princess Diana welcomed their youngest son in September 1984, two years after the arrival of Prince William. Unlike his older brother — who […]

Once they were no longer working members of the royal family, the pair lost their Sussex Royal trademark on all entities, including the Sussex Royal Foundation. Harry stopped using his “HRH” title (meaning His Royal Highness) as he was no longer working on behalf of The Firm.

“Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world,” Harry and Meghan wrote in their final Instagram post.

While the SussexRoyal website has been quiet for four years, visitors now see a redirect message that reads: “This site was established in 2020 and sets out the work streams of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex prior to their move to the United States.”

The message notes that fans can “learn more about the Royal couple and their philanthropic endeavors” by clicking on a link that takes them to the Sussex.com page.

Related: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline A royal affair! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has been on the world’s radar ever since news broke in 2016 that they were dating. The pair were introduced through mutual friends that July. One year after their first encounter, the Suits alum addressed the pair’s courtship for the first time. “We’re a couple. We’re in […]

“Harry and Meghan are in extremely high demand,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2023, noting that the duo are being courted for speaking engagements, business collaborations and entertainment gigs after their Netflix docuseries that year and the success of Spare.

A second insider told Us at the time that “Harry and Meghan think 2024 will be the year of redemption.”

The couple’s choice to launch a new website raises some eyebrows as it comes shortly after Harry’s father, Charles, announced that he has cancer. Harry briefly visited the king, 75, in London earlier this month after the news broke.

Charles has yet to reveal what type of cancer he is battling. He released a statement on Saturday, February 10, saying, “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”