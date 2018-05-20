Forgetting something? Less than 24 hours after the royal wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex’s official biography page on the website of the British royal family has been unveiled — but there are a few things missing.

Though the page highlights the life of the 36-year-old former actress and her past philanthropic endeavors, it does not mention Suits, the USA Network show in which she appeared for seven seasons, marking the height of her acting career, but rather simply mentions charity work she did while “filming in Toronto.”

The bio also says that the Los Angeles native was born “Meghan Markle,” when in fact her given name at birth was Rachel, as referenced in her wedding ceremony on Saturday, May 19.

The page reads: “The Duchess of Sussex, born Meghan Markle, married Prince Harry at St George’s Chapel, Windsor in May 2018. The couple’s official residence is Kensington Palace. As well as undertaking royal duties in support of The Queen, both in the UK and overseas, The Duchess devotes her time to supporting a number of charities and organisations.”

“From a young age, The Duchess had a keen awareness of social issues and actively participated in charitable work. Aged 11 she successfully campaigned for a company to alter their television advert that had used sexist language to sell washing-up liquid,” the bio continues. “Her Royal Highness also volunteered at a soup kitchen in Skid Row, Los Angeles from the age of 13-17. She continued to volunteer at the soup kitchen when she would return home to Los Angeles until the age of 22. These early experiences helped to shape her lifelong commitment to causes such as social justice and women’s empowerment.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on Saturday in a ceremony at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England in front of 600 guests — including her costars from the USA Network show, Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Rich Hoffman, Gina Torres, Abigail Spencer, Jacinda Barrett and Sarah Rafferty.

Their big day continued with a post-ceremony luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth and an intimate evening reception for 200 of the newlyweds’ closest family and friends. The nighttime celebration included a DJ playing house music and an incredible firework show.