Making things official. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s social media account has been removed from the royal family’s website several months after they stepped away from their work with Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple’s former Instagram page, @SussexRoyal, is no longer listed on royal.uk. Prince Andrew’s Twitter and Instagram accounts have also been removed, while social media links remain available for the queen, Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, and Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, announced their plans to leave behind their senior royal duties in January. Two months later, the pair wrapped up their final engagements in the U.K. and moved to Los Angeles with their son, Archie, 15 months. The upcoming book Finding Freedom, which will be released Tuesday, August 11, details Meghan’s emotional reaction to walking away from their roles in Harry’s family.

“I gave up my entire life for this family,” Meghan told a friend through tears in March, according to authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. “I was willing to do whatever it takes. But here we are. It’s very sad.”

The book, which Harry and Meghan denied having any involvement with, claims the prince was the one who was ready to start a new life.

“I don’t need to have that movie moment where we get out of a car and wave to a hundred photographers before going into a building,” Scobie and Durand claim Harry once told a pal. “It should just be about the work happening inside. Let’s focus on what really matters.”

Andrew, meanwhile, stepped back in November 2019 after his association with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein made headlines.

“It has become clear to me over the last few days that the circumstance relating to my former association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support. Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” the final post on the Duke of York’s Instagram read. “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure.”

Bio pages for Harry, Meghan and Andrew remain active on royal.uk.