Sharing his perspective. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s taxi driver Sukhcharn Singh opened up about his experience behind the wheel amid the couple’s car chase.

“I was on 67th Street and then the security guard hailed me. Next thing you know, Prince Harry and his wife were hopping into my cab,” the cab driver told BBC on Thursday, May 18.

Singh recalled getting blocked by a garbage truck which allowed photographers to catch up to them to photograph the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their security guard ultimately made the decision to return to a police precinct due to their concerns.

“They looked nervous, I think they were being chased the whole day or something. They were pretty nervous, but the security guard, he was on it,” Singh said before questioning claims that the situation was dangerous. “I don’t think that’s true, I think that’s all exaggerated and stuff like that. Don’t read too much into that.”

He continued: “New York City’s the safest place to be. There’s police stations, cops on every corner, there’s no reason to be afraid in New York.”

Singh’s insight comes one day after a rep for Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, confirmed that they were followed by “a ring of highly aggressive” photographers while leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City on Tuesday, May 16, with the former actress’ mother, Doria Ragland.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the spokesperson shared with Us Weekly. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

In response, the New York Police Department clarified that Harry and Meghan were able to reach their destination safely, sharing in a statement, “There were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard.”

According to a source, the pair and Ragland, 66, “were terrified” about how the incident unfolded. “Everyone is still very upset,” the insider told Us about how Harry and Meghan’s vehicle was “frighteningly pursued” by photographers.

During an interview, Chris Sanchez — a member of the Sussexes’ security detail — claimed the situation could have ended with fatalities, telling CNN on Wednesday, “I have never seen [or] experienced anything like this. What we were dealing with was very chaotic. There were about a dozen vehicles: cars, scooters and bicycles. The public were in jeopardy at several points. It could have been fatal. They were jumping curbs and red lights. At one point they blocked the limousine [carrying the couple] and started taking pictures until we were able to get out.”