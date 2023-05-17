Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are shaken up after their involvement in a “near catastrophic” car chase, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The Sussexes and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, “were terrified throughout the whole ordeal,” the source says. “Everyone is still very upset,” the insider continues, noting the Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41, had been “frighteningly pursued” by 12 photographers after leaving the 2023 Women of Vision Awards in New York City on Tuesday, May 16.

Harry and the Suits alum — as well as Meghan’s 66-year-old mom — left the awards ceremony at 10:00 p.m. in a yellow taxi in order to avoid waiting paparazzi. A rep for the couple confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the trio had been followed by “a ring of highly aggressive” photographers.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers,” the Sussexes’ spokesperson said. “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety. Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

The insider also tells Us that the vehicle’s pursuit caused several “near-collisions with pedestrians, other drivers and [New York Police Department] vehicles.”

The Spare author and Meghan — who reside in Montecito, California, with children Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 23 months — traveled to NYC earlier this week for the awards ceremony, in which the “Archetypes” podcast host was being honored. Gloria Steinem, one of the duchess’ pals, presented her with Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision trophy.

“I am a woman who remains inspired and driven by this organization,” Meghan, who sparkled in a gold gown, said in her acceptance speech before revealing that Steinem, 89, had introduced her to the nonprofit. “It allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right.”

Tuesday’s ceremony marked Meghan’s first public appearance since her father-in-law King Charles III’s coronation. Harry had attended the king’s May 6 crowning ceremony solo — and left shortly after the event concluded — while the Bench author stayed home with their kids. The coronation, which was held at London’s Westminster Abbey, occurred on the same day as Archie’s 4th birthday.

“As much as Meghan appreciates the invite to the coronation, she wouldn’t miss her son’s birthday for the world,” a second source told Us ahead of the historic service. “Despite being the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan is a mom first. She feels very grateful to be included in such a special occasion by the royal family and is glad that Harry can go and show support on behalf of their family. But being the same day as Archie’s birthday, unfortunately, she’s just going to have to miss out on this one.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin