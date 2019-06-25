Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have only been in their new Frogmore Cottage home for less than three months, but the renovations have already cost taxpayers more than 3 million U.S. dollars.

The former military pilot, 34, and the Suits alum, 37, moved into their abode in April, just one month before they welcomed their son, Archie, on May 6, but due to all of the renovations, the refurb has cost the public much more than the original estimates. In the 2018-2019 financial report released by the royal family on Monday, June 24, it shows that the couple’s home needed to have a “substantial overhaul” of things including heating, wiring and utilities before they were able to make the move.

Their five-bedroom property, which was gifted to Meghan and Harry by Queen Elizabeth II, now features a designer kitchen, fitted wardrobes and storage, among other things. Officials report the twosome — who wed in May 2018 — have paid for their own “fixtures and fittings.”

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that Meghan and Harry would be moving about 25 miles from their place in Kensington Palace to the historic home, which was built in 1801 during Queen Charlotte’s reign.

“The cottage is much more private, and they wanted that for the arrival of the baby,” an insider told Us in April. “Now everything is all set up and perfect. Harry and Meghan are very happy with how the cottage turned out. They are looking forward to really starting their lives together on their own.”

The month prior to their move, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter explained to Us why Frogmore Cottage was a better location for Meghan and Harry.

“The way they’re living at the moment is too small,” the On Duty With the Queen author, 79, said. “There’s two bedrooms and a living room and a dining room downstairs. There’s no outside space and it’s just not big enough for a growing family. There’s something that is available [at Frogmore], it is safe, it is secure and there’s a lot of space.”

