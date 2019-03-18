A happy family outing! Celebrations may have already begun for the Duke and Duchess’ first child who is due this spring, but on Saturday, March 16, the two stepped out to honor another royal baby.

Prince Harry, 34, and pregnant Duchess Meghan, 37, attended the christening of Lena Elizabeth, the former military pilot’s cousin Zara Tindall’s 10-month-old daughter. The ceremony took place at St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire. (Zara and her husband, Mike Tindall, are also parents of 5-year-old daughter Mia.)

Queen Elizabeth also joined for the Christening on Saturday, and in photos could be seen wearing a cream-colored ensemble that she paired with a matching hat and black gloves. In one hand, the Queen, 92, held tight to an umbrella, and in the other, she clutched to what appeared to be a baptism program with Lena’s name written on it.

Harry, for his part, carried the same program along with a candle that seemingly confirmed he was named godfather of the child. The dad-to-be walked hand in hand with the former Suits star who was bundled up in a vintage double-breasted silk brown Dior coat and a navy beret.

Visibly absent from the festivities were Prince Philip and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Harry and Meghan announced news of their growing family in October 2018, just five months after they wed. Kensington Palace confirmed last week that Meghan and Harry are set to officially split royal households from Prince William and Duchess Kate as they embark on the the next chapter.

“[Queen Elizabeth II] has agreed to the creation of a new household for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, following their marriage in May last year,” Kensington Palace told Us Weekly in a statement earlier this month. “The household, which will be created with the support of the queen and The Prince of Wales, will be established in the spring. This long-planned move will ensure that permanent support arrangements for the duke and duchess’ work are in place as they start their family and move to their official residence at Frogmore Cottage.”

William, 36, and Kate, 37, will remain at their home in London’s Kensington Palace with their three children: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and 10-month-old Prince Louis.

