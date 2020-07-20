Nothing but love! Prince Harry is apparently a big fan of Shaggy’s music.

In an interview with The Guardian posted on Saturday, July 18, the reggae artist, 51, claimed that Harry, 35, sang the singer’s own song to him when they first met years go.

“When Prince Harry came to Jamaica [in 2012], he came to visit the Bustamante Hospital for Children. My daughter thought he was supposed to be a prince on a horse, like in her storybook,” he explained to the publication. “He turned to me and said, ‘Wow, she’s just so not impressed,’ and then he sang, ‘It Wasn’t Me.’ So Prince Harry is a Shaggy fan!”

Shaggy (real name Orville Richard Burrell) also hinted that Queen Elizabeth II likely has an appreciation for his music too. “I’d like to think that the Queen is a big Shaggy fan,” he said. “I played at her 92nd birthday party at the Royal Albert Hall.”

The two-time Grammy winner added, “Afterwards I was standing right beside her. It would have been crazy if she was like, ‘Hello, Mr. Boombastic.’”

Released in 2001, Shaggy’s song “It Wasn’t Me” told the story of a man who was caught cheating on his girlfriend. The track earned him a Grammy nomination in 2002 for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

During an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast in May, Shaggy opened up about the true meaning behind the early 2000s hit. “There’s a big misconception, because everyone thinks ‘It Wasn’t Me’ is a cheater song, but it really wasn’t,” he explained at the time. “If you listen to the song, down at the end, there’s an apology. It says, ‘I’m going to tell her I’m sorry / For all the things I’ve done / … You might think you’re a player / But you’re completely lost.’”

Shaggy continued, “This means that the player — the guy that cheated — didn’t take the advice of the player, even though he was saying, ‘It wasn’t me.’ It’s like, ‘Dude, you’re an idiot. I’m going to go apologize to my girl because what you were doing.’ Because it was such a club jam and everyone was saying ‘It wasn’t me, it wasn’t me,’ nobody listened to the record down to the end. So everyone was like, ‘Yo, Shaggy! That guy is such a cheater! He gives cheaters out there a cop-out.’”

In addition to Shaggy, Harry is also a fan of Elton John and Dubstep artist Skream.