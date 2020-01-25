While it’s unlikely that the royals have a Spotify Family plan, Prince Harry, Prince William and their relatives have disclosed their music tastes in the past.

“I used to play the piano, trumpet and drums when I was your age but I couldn’t read music. There’s only so much you can remember from the top of your head,” William told students at Goole High School in East Yorkshire, England, in June 2014. “I really like Coldplay, Linkin Park.”

Harry, for his part, loves the English electronic music producer Skream.

“We got invited up to Buckingham Palace to watch Goldie’s band in action. While we were there, we met Prince Harry,” Skream’s Magnetic Man bandmate Artwork told The Sun in October 2010. “He was well excited when he was introduced to Skream — he put his hand out and said, ‘Hello Skream, nice one!’ Harry obviously knew who he was before he met him.”

When it came time for the two princes to plan their respective weddings, royal enthusiasts learned more about their favorite musicians. William and Duchess Kate, for example, had Ellie Goulding take the stage at their April 2011 reception.

“I mean, talking about scary … I was so nervous that my hands were shaking like this,” the singer recalled to Vanity Fair in 2016. “That was one of my memories, I remember looking down and just seeing this. Chris, my pianist, I looked over at him and he looks at me like ‘literally, you have just s—tied yourself. I know it in your face that you’ve just literally pooed yourself.’”

Goulding added that she thought she was a “decoy” for someone more famous than her.

“I thought it could happen. Because at the time [Lady] Gaga was everywhere and rightly so, she was killing it. And Beyoncé and Jay-Z and then … Me,” she admitted.

Harry and Meghan Markle, meanwhile, had family friend Elton John sing at their May 2018 nuptials.

“Prince Harry asked Sir Elton to perform at the Reception, which was hosted by Her Majesty The Queen at St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle,” Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement at the time. “Sir Elton performed for the newly married couple in recognition of the close connection he has with Prince Harry and his family.”

