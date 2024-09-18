Prince Harry Set to Return to the U.K. Again This Month

Prince Harry is set to make another visit to the U.K. later this month to attend the WellChild Awards in London.

Harry, 40, is a longtime patron of WellChild, a charity that supports young people with serious illnesses and disabilities. He has attended the organization’s awards, which celebrate the inspirational stories of the young people the charity supports, 12 times.

“Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has been WellChild Patron for 16 years and has provided invaluable help – equally in raising awareness and financial contributions – to ensure the charity can pursue its mission to improve the quality of life for seriously ill children and their families,” WellChild said in a statement via its website on Wednesday, September 18.

“He has attended the WellChild Awards on 12 previous occasions and will spend time with each winner and their families at a pre-ceremony reception, listening to their stories and helping create lifelong memories,” the statement continued. “Prince Harry will then attend the ceremony and present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) and deliver a speech.”

Harry added, “I am once again honored to attend this year’s WellChild Awards celebrating the remarkable courage and achievements of children living with complex medical needs. These incredible young people, along with the dedicated caregivers, nurses, and professionals who tirelessly support them, inspire us all. It is a true privilege to recognize such extraordinary individuals.”

Before his U.K. visit, Harry will join the Diana Award foundation for a panel discussion at the Concordia Annual Summit, which takes place in New York City between September 23 and September 25. Dr. Tessy Ojo, CEO of The Diana Award, will chair a conversation discussion with Harry and two young recipients of the foundation’s Legacy Award, which was established in memory of his mom, the late Princess Diana.

Harry was most recently in the U.K. for the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, Princess Diana’s brother-in-law, on August 28.

While Harry and his older brother, Prince William, both attended the funeral, the two reportedly did not cross paths. During his trip, Harry reportedly stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House, where his mother grew up.

Harry marked his 40th birthday on Sunday, September 15, with birthday wishes from his estranged brother and Kate Middleton. “Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex,” the Prince and Princess of Wales shared via social media.

In a statement to the BBC on Friday, September 13, Harry said, “I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40.”

“Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world,” he added.