Prince Harry celebrated his 40th birthday with wife Meghan Markle by attending the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a special appearance at the charity tournament in Los Angeles, which benefits the Alliance for Children’s Rights in honor of Kelly McKee Zajfen’s late son George and is sponsored by The Archwell Foundation.

“Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just In the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work The Archewell Foundation does everyday,” Zafjen wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 15, alongside photos from the charity event. Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, posed with the Zajfen family and exchanged hugs on the tennis court.

Per Zafjen, the tournament fundraises for children in foster care “ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve.”

“I’m in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship,” her caption continued. “On behalf of the Alliance for Children’s Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you. Extra special day too…HAPPY 40th Birthday H! ✨ May this trip around the sun be the best yet.”

Prince Harry received birthday wishes from family members on Sunday as well, with brother Prince William and sister-in-law Princess Kate celebrating the special occasion with a message on social media.

“Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex,” the Prince and Princess of Wales wrote in their message. Kate and William, both 42, shared King Charles and Queen Camilla’s birthday message to Harry as well.

Us Weekly previously revealed that Harry would spend his birthday with Meghan and some close friends, and with a party at the $14 million home he shares with his wife and two children (Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3) in Montecito, California.

Prince Harry reflected on turning 40 in a statement published by the BBC on Friday, September 13, saying, “I was anxious at 30, I’m excited about 40.” The Duke of Sussex added, “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world.”

Harry went on to explain that becoming a father “of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work.”

“Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place,” he continued.