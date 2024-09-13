Prince Harry Is ‘Excited’ to Turn 40, Was ‘Anxious’ at 30

Prince Harry is ready for the big 4-0.

“I was anxious about 30, I’m excited about 40,” the Duke of Sussex told the BBC in a statement published on Friday, September 13, ahead of his 40th birthday this weekend.

Harry, who turns 40 on Sunday, September 15, added, “Whatever the age, my mission is to continue showing up and doing good in the world”.

Since turning 30 a decade ago, the royal has settled down with his wife, Meghan Markle, and welcomed two children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3.

“Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work,” Harry said of his children. “Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

Us Weekly previously revealed that Harry plans to celebrate his birthday with Meghan, 43, and his close friends.

Us understands Harry will be hosting a party at the $14 million Montecito, California, home he shares with Meghan. (The new Hello! cover story released on Tuesday, September 10, was first to report the news.)

Following the low-key affair, Harry will head out on a mountain getaway with some of his closest pals.

A source told Us in its cover story last month that Harry “has a small [group] of close friends,” in the U.S. and likes to keep his circle tight for “understandable reasons.” The duke has made peace with his life in the U.S. — even though he’ll “always be fond” of the U.K.

“The way he views it, his wife and kids are his priority,” the source added. “If that means making sure they’re safe and happy in Montecito, then he supports that.”

Harry’s birthday celebrations come amid a busy travel schedule. The Duke of Sussex has been around the world in recent weeks, starting with a Colombian tour with Meghan last month.

The couple spent four days in Colombia alongside Vice President Francia Marquez, in support of their latest Archewell Foundation initiative, The Parents Network, which is focused on protecting children against the harms of social media.

After returning from South America, Harry made a surprise trip back home to London where he attended the funeral of his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes, the late Princess Diana’s brother-in-law.

While Harry and his older brother, Prince William, both attended the funeral, the two reportedly did not cross paths. During his trip, Harry reportedly stayed with his uncle Charles Spencer at Althorp House, where his mother grew up.