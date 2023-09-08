One year after his grandmother’s death, Prince Harry was spotted visiting the church where Queen Elizabeth II was laid to rest.
Harry, 38, was seen at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Friday, September 8, presumably paying his respects on the first anniversary of the royal family’s loss. In a photo obtained by the Daily Mail, Harry exited the chapel — the same place he married Meghan Markle in May 2018 — in a crisp white button-down shirt and dark trousers.
Harry’s apparent solo outing came one day after he attended the 2023 WellChild Awards in London. During the ceremony on Thursday, September 7, Harry briefly referenced the late queen’s impact to the U.K. “I know she’s looking down on all of us tonight,” he said.
The duke made the trip from California for the special event but wasn’t joined by Meghan, 41, with whom he shares son Archie, 4, and daughter Lilibet, 2. Harry and Meghan settled down on the West Coast in 2020 after stepping down from their roles as senior working royals.
Buckingham Palace announced on September 8, 2022, that Elizabeth died at age 96. At the time, Harry and Meghan were already overseas for a different commitment and were able to join the rest of the royal family — including King Charles III and Prince William — to mourn the late monarch.
When Elizabeth’s state funeral was held later that month, Harry walked with his father and brother in the procession through London to Westminster Abbey. During the service, he sat with Meghan in the second row of the church. The duchess was spotted quietly wiping away tears as the queen’s casket was carried out at the end of the funeral.
Harry and Meghan didn’t linger in the U.K. after the service, keeping their interactions with Charles, 74, William, 41, and other senior royals to a minimum. It’s unclear whether Harry penciled in any family time during his visit for the WellChild Awards.
Like Harry, several royal family members paid tribute to Elizabeth as they marked the first anniversary of her death. Charles, who was officially crowned as monarch in May, reflected on his mother’s “long life, devoted service” in a statement shared via social media on Thursday.
“I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all,” he wrote.
William and his wife, Princess Kate, shared a message of their own via Instagram on Friday, writing, “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”