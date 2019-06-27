Prince Harry ‘Recommends’ Duchess Meghan ‘Move With Ease’ Amid Charity Rift

Prince Harry is standing by Duchess Meghan after the duo decided to break away from Prince William and Duchess Kate’s charity, the Royal Foundation, early this month, a royal insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Duke of Sussex, 34, “supports” his wife’s choices, says the insider, “but recommends that she move with ease.” Which is just what the former Suits actress, 37, has aimed to do, while subtly challenging royal norms.

“It’s hard for Meghan in London because the press is so vicious to her there,” the insider continues. “This is her life. But her mentality is like, ‘Well, if this is what it’s going to be like, I’m going to do what I want to do. I won’t play by these rules.’”

Us previously revealed that the Fab Four experienced creative differences ahead of the split. “There were definitely issues with Meghan and Kate being eye to eye on how they wanted to run this charity,” the source told Us. Meghan wanted “to be more involved,” but the Duchess of Cambridge, also 37, preferred being “more hands of.”

While there isn’t a “rift” between the women, the source added, the mom of 7-week-old Archie is “figuring out what she can do in terms of being active [and more] comfortable” with her role.

For more on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s decision to leave the Royal Foundation, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

