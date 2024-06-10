Prince Louis has some advice for the England national football team before the 2024 European Football Championship (Euro 2024).

Prince William met up with the team at its training ground in St George’s Park on Monday, June 10, and spoke with manager Gareth Southgate. The Prince of Wales told a hilarious story about his youngest son, which included advice for the athletes.

“I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said, ‘What shall I say to the England team today.’ The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you would normally eat,” William, 41, revealed. “And I now have visions of all of you running around with massive tummies and getting stitches on the pitch.”

He continued, “I think take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

The England team captain, Harry Kane, had a witty response to the 6-year-old’s words of wisdom. “I don’t think our nutritionist will be happy with that advice,” he quipped to William.

After the anecdote about his youngest son, William did offer the team a pep talk.

“Tournament football is brutal, and it requires a lot more than you’ve already given,” William said, noting Euro 2024 will be “difficult,” “fun” and “challenging” as they compete against other teams.

Prince William gives the England squad a pep talk, offering up his youngest son Prince Louis’s advice to eat double portions ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wS1B8vrqiD — Kate Mansey (@KateMansey) June 10, 2024

“I just really want you guys to know how much it means to everyone back here, that you go out there, you give it your all, you play for the shirt, play for each other, play for the country, because everyone’s behind you,” he continued. “We really care about what you’re going to do.”

Late last month, William was photographed alongside his eldest son, Prince George, while attending the English FA Cup final. The father-son duo watched the game from a box at Wembley Stadium in London while wearing a matching suit and tie combo.

The 10-year-old could be seen lifting his hand to his mouth and cheering during the game. They watched Manchester United win the FA Cup against Manchester City with a score of 2-1.

Along with his royal family duties, William is president of The Football Association (FA), which is the governing body of every England football team. The FA is also the governing body of tournaments such as the Adobe Women’s FA Cup and the Emirates FA Cup, along with the Barclays Women’s Super League.

When it comes to his personal team pride, William is a fan of the Premier League squad Aston Villa.

“We are Champions League! A historic season and an amazing achievement. Thanks to Unai, the whole squad and everyone at @AVFCOfficial,” William wrote via X after the team made it to the UEFA Champions League last month. “Can’t wait for next season.”