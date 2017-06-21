Prince Philip Hospitalized With Infection: Details

Prince Philip is hospitalized with an infection, Kensington Palace confirmed on Wednesday, June 21.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, 96, was admitted to a hospital following the Queen at Royal Ascot races and was expected to attend the State Opening of Parliament.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London last night, as a precautionary measure, for treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition,” the statement reads. “Prince Philip is in good spirits and is disappointed to be missing the State Opening of Parliament and Royal Ascot.”

Philip’s son, Prince Charles, will instead accompany the Queen to the event. Her Majesty is being kept informed on Prince Philip’s condition.

Earlier this week, Prince Philip watched the Royal Air Force Red Arrow display from the Buckingham Palace balcony with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince William and Duchess Kate.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Philip would be retiring from his royal duties. “His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year. In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen,” the statement read at the time. “Prince Philip will attend previously scheduled engagements between now and August, both individually and accompanying the Queen. Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time. Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program me of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family.”

