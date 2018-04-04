Prince Philip Recovering After Successful Hip Replacement Surgery 

Prince Philip is on the mend. The 96-year-old duke is recovering from his hip replacement surgery, according to the palace.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation,” the palace said in a statement on Wednesday, April 4. “He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits.”

As previously reported, His Royal Highness was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London for his scheduled procedure on Tuesday, April 3.

Prior to his surgery, Prince Philip did not attend the Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s chapel on Thursday, March 29. He also did not attend Easter service with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on Sunday, April 1.

“The duke was keen to attend but made this decision because he was experiencing some trouble with his hip,” a royal source told Reuters on Thursday.

Prince Phillip wed Queen Elizabeth, now 91, in November 1947. After many years by her side at various events, he attended his last official royal engagement in August 2017.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh has decided that he will no longer carry out public engagements from the autumn of this year,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement at the time. “In taking this decision, the Duke has the full support of the Queen.”

“Thereafter, the Duke will not be accepting new invitations for visits and engagements, although he may still choose to attend certain public events from time to time,” the statement continued. “Her Majesty will continue to carry out a full program of official engagements with the support of members of the Royal Family.”

Prince Philip previously spent Christmas in the hospital in 2011 after being treated for a blocked coronary artery.

