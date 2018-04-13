Prince Philip Returns Home After Hip Replacement: Photo

Prince Philip is home and resting. The Duke of Edinburgh has been released from the hospital after undergoing a hip replacement.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh left King Edward VII Hospital at midday today, following a hip replacement operation last week. The Duke will continue his recovery at Windsor,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Friday, April 13. “His Royal Highness would like to convey his appreciation for the messages of good wishes he has received.”

Prince Philip, 96, was photographed leaving the facility. He appeared in good spirits as he waved to bystanders outside.

As previously reported, Prince Philip — who has been married to Queen Elizabeth II since 1947 — was admitted to the hospital on April 3. Days earlier, he backed out of the Royal Maundy Service at St. George’s chapel and did not attend Easter services with his wife nor the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation,” the palace said on April 4. “He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage. His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits.”

Prince Philip attended his last official royal engagement in August 2017.

