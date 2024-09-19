Prince William and Kate Middleton have offered their support to Lindsey Burrow, the widow of late British rugby star Rob Burrow, who died due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) — also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Rob was diagnosed with ALS in 2019, two years after he retired from playing professionally for the Leeds Rhinos rugby team.

Following his diagnosis, Rob worked tirelessly to raise awareness of the condition, which causes “progressive degeneration of the motor nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord,” per the International Alliance of ALS/MND Association.

Take Care: A Memoir of Love, Family and Never Giving Up is set to be released on February 27, 2025, and will feature a foreword written by the Prince of Wales. On Wednesday, September 18, Lindsey’s new book was announced on Rob’s official X page.

“As well as telling our family story, I want it to highlight the work that so many carers in the U.K. are doing in the hope that it will give readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives,” the message reads.

Prince William and Princess Kate’s official X account shared a rare response to the book announcement by posting a blue heart emoji under the news.

Rob died on June 2 at the age of 41. A BBC obituary paid tribute to Rob’s 17-year rugby career, which “included winning eight Super League Grand Finals, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups.”

Prior to Rob’s death, Prince William developed a friendship with the former rugby player.

“A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart,” William wrote on X on June 2 following news of his friend’s death. “He taught us, ‘In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.'”

“Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy,” the post concluded.

Rob was awarded an MBE (Member of the Order of the British Empire) in 2021 for his work for the rugby league and people living with ALS. In 2024, Rob’s honor was upgraded to a CBE (Commander of the British Empire), with Prince William presenting him the award in person during a visit to Headlingley Stadium in Leeds in January.

“A pleasure to award Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield with their CBEs at Headingley today,” Prince William shared via X after his visit. “Thank you both for your incredible efforts in raising awareness and funds for Motor Neurone Disease. Both true heroes of the #MND community and the Rugby Football League.”