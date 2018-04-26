Prince William Is Honored to Be Best Man at Prince Harry’s Wedding

As to be expected! Prince William will officially be playing a key role when his younger brother ties the knot next month.

“Prince Harry has asked his brother The Duke of Cambridge to be his Best Man at his wedding to Ms. Meghan Markle,” Kensington Palace announced on Thursday, April 26. “The Duke of Cambridge is honoured to have been asked, and is very much looking forward to supporting his brother at St George’s Chapel, Windsor on May 19th.”

The statement continued: “Prince Harry served as best man to The Duke of Cambridge at his wedding to Miss Catherine Middleton in 2011.” (At the ceremony, Harry adorably sneaked a peek at Kate walking down the aisle before William turned around at the altar.)

Us Weekly first exclusively revealed in December 2017 that Harry, 33, had asked his older brother to be a part of his big day.

“Harry has several close guy friends, but there’s no way he would ask anyone but William to take on the top job,” a source told Us at the time.

Harry and Markle, 36, announced in November that they are engaged. At the time, William, 35 — now a dad of three — joked about the news. “We’re very excited and delighted for them both and wishing them all the happiness in this very exciting time,” he said, also referring to Duchess Kate. “And for me personally, I hope it means he stays out of my fridge and will stop scrounging my food, which he’s done for the last few years!”

Harry and the Suits alum will exchange vows in front of 600 guests. Later that evening, 200 guests will attend a more intimate celebration with the newlyweds.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!