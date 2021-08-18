Gone, but never forgotten. Prince William and Duchess Kate are grateful for the outpouring of support the royal family has received in the months since Prince Philip died in April.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh,” the royal couple, both 39, wrote in a condolence response shared via social media on Tuesday, August 17. “Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks. They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.”

Queen Elizabeth II‘s late husband passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on April 9, Buckingham Palace confirmed at the time. He was months away from his 100th birthday.

Shortly before the British royals gathered at St George’s Chapel to say their final goodbyes to the former naval cadet, William penned a thoughtful tribute to his grandfather, whose “century of life was defined by service” to others.

“I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her,” the prince continued in his Instagram message. “I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!”

William concluded, “My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation. Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job.”

The heartwarming post featured a photo taken by Kate of Philip sitting beside the Cambridges’ eldest son, Prince George, now 8. The pair also share Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.

While honoring the late royal’s memory at his funeral in April, William and Kate reunited with Prince Harry, who relocated to California last year with wife Meghan Markle. The brothers’ relationship has been strained since Harry, 36, stepped back from his senior duties, but they appeared to put the drama behind them at the memorial.

“William did his best to open his body language toward his brother,” body language expert Elaine Swann told Us exclusively in April. “You have to look at the fact that he turned it toward him. And so, in that opening, that’s saying, ‘Come on in. Let’s talk, let’s chat.’ He didn’t walk side by side, but he actually turned toward his brother.”

Harry’s sister-in-law also seemed supportive of a reconciliation between the two men, playing “peacemaker” outside the chapel, according to Katie Nicholl. “They were very tense as they walked into that chapel,” the royal expert told Entertainment Tonight. “As they came out of it, you could see some tension diffused.”