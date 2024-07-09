Prince William was in high spirits while experiencing a sense of “nostalgia” at the Royal Air Force Valley (RAF Valley) in Anglesey Island, located in North Wales.

“It wouldn’t feel like home if I wasn’t back here on a day like this,” William, 42, quipped during his rainy visit on Tuesday, July 9, according to the BBC.

The Prince of Wales is no stranger to the RAF Valley as it was where he was stationed during his stint as a search and rescue pilot in the Royal Air force from 2010 to 2013. Princess Kate Middleton also lived with William on Anglesey ahead of their April 2011 as he completed his pilot duties.

Tuesday’s visit marked the first time that William had returned to RAF Valley since his father, King Charles III, made him Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Air Corps in May. Giving William the role was a somewhat controversial move made by the king as it has been seen as a snub to Prince Harry, who would have likely been awarded the role if he did not separate from the royal family in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle.

Related: Prince William Through the Years: His Royal Life in Photos Prince William has known since he was young that one day he will become the king of England, but in the meantime, he has made his own way as a high-ranking member of the British royal family. The eldest son of King Charles III and Princess Diana, William was born in June 1982. His brother, […]

During his most recent visit, William met current RAF personnel who gifted him a cup of tea in a personalized mug that read “HRH Prince of Wales,” referring to his current title. William laughed along with members of the RAF and shook hands with several royal watchers.

William made his trip to Wales solo on Tuesday as his wife, Kate, 42, continues to undergo chemotherapy. The Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, but did not reveal any specifics regarding her illness. At the time, Kate revealed her plans to take a step back from public duty for her health.

Months later, Kate offered a major update in an Instagram caption published in June, revealing that she’s been experiencing both “good days and bad days” as she undergoes treatment. While Kate did attend Trooping the Colour last month, she made it clear to supporters that she hasn’t made a full return back to work.

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she wrote at the time, sharing her hopes to “to join a few public engagements over the summer” but explaining that she’s “not out of the woods yet.”