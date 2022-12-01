Swish! Prince William and Princess Kate wrapped up their first day across the pond by enjoying one of America’s favorite pastimes.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 40, made a surprise appearance at the TD Garden on Wednesday, November 30, to watch the Boston Celtics play against the Miami Heat. The couple, who took in the event courtside, sat with former professional basketball player and Massachusetts Governor-Elect Maura Healey, former Celtics star Thomas Sanders and two of the team’s owners.

“Let’s go Celtics, let’s go!” the pair captioned a snap of the game via their official joint social media accounts.

The twosome arrived in Boston earlier on Wednesday, marking their first time in the states in nearly a decade. It also is their first overseas engagement since William’s father, King Charles III, ascended the throne upon the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Catherine and I are delighted to be back in the United States and are extremely grateful to Governor [Charlie] Baker and The First Lady of Massachusetts for their warm welcome into Boston,” William wrote via the couple’s official joint Twitter at the time. “On this, our first overseas visit since the death of my grandmother, I would like to thank the people of Massachusetts and particularly of Boston for their many tributes paid to the late Queen. She remembered her 1976 bicentennial visit with great fondness.”

While visiting, the duo will be attending the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony. The organization, which William launched with David Attenborough in 2020, inspires practical and impactful solutions for problems caused by climate change.

In July, the former military pilot took to social media to announce that Earthshot — a name inspired by President John. F. Kennedy’s Moonshot program, would award “the next five winners” of the prize. “And we will be doing it right here in Boston,” the prince wrote via Twitter in a video with Boston Red Sox player Xander Bogaerts.

Prior to their trip, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the royal couple were “excited” to be traveling across the pond after an “emotional few months” following the death of the queen in September.

“[They’re] hoping to boost their royal profile across the pond,” the insider explained. “Kate and William are not taking this trip lightly and have been brainstorming with their team about the most effective ways to make a positive impact in the U.S. They’re taking a hands-on approach with speeches and engagements.”

The source added that both the prince and princess had an “absolute blast” visiting America in 2014 and Kate is hoping to “enjoy the festivities in the build-up to Christmas” with a quick stopover in NYC.

“[She’s] dying to go ice-skating at the Rockefeller [Center] and shopping for fun souvenirs for George, Charlotte and Louis,” the source told Us, referring to the couple’s three children, who are ages 9, 7 and 4, respectively.