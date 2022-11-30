They're Here! Do William, Kate Plan to See Harry, Meghan Amid Boston Trip?

Will the Fab Four reunite? Prince William and Princess Kate‘s visit to the U.S. may not include plans with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, 40, are traveling to Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which takes place on Friday, December 2. The couple are “really excited” to be back in America eight years after their 2014 trip to New York City, the insider says.

“They’re both extremely intrigued by America and would have liked to spend more time there in recent years, but for one reason or other their schedule hasn’t allowed for it,” the source tells Us, adding that William and Kate “hope it’ll be the first of more regular visits in 2023 and beyond.”

The pair “had ample time to prepare” for the Boston event before touching down on Wednesday, November 30. While the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall will “possibly take a trip outside of Massachusetts if the calendar permits,” the insider tells Us the chances of the duo spending time with Harry, 38, and the Suits alum, 41, are slim.

“It’s not impossible that they’ll get to see Harry and Meghan but at this point that’s looking less likely,” the source predicts. “They realize it’s almost impossible to organize something that would be discreet.”

The royal couples reunited in the U.K. following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, attending several events together leading up to the late monarch’s state funeral. As the Sussexes prepare to release their highly anticipated Netflix docuseries in December — along with Harry’s upcoming tell-all book — it appears as though tensions might be ramping up.

“[They have] a mutual feeling at the moment that it’s for the best if the four of them have a little distance from one another, until the documentary has aired and the fuss surrounding Harry’s memoir has calmed down,” the source tells Us.

The princes have weathered their fair share of highs and lows over the years before Harry hinted in his October 2019 ITV documentary that the siblings are “on different paths.” When the Spare author announced the following January that he and Meghan planned to step down from their senior royal roles, the rift between William and Harry continued to grow.

The Archewell cofounders relocated to California in 2020, where they’re raising son Archie, 3, and daughter Lilibet, 15 months. Since making the big move stateside, Harry and the retired actress have scarcely interacted with William and Kate.

Fans of the British royals were shocked in September when the foursome made a joint appearance to greet mourners in Windsor, England, after Elizabeth’s death. As they paid their respects to the queen, the two couples put any past drama aside.

“The queen’s funeral gave the royals a window of opportunity to heal as a family,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They know it’s what the queen would’ve wanted and are trying to move forward from the past.”

