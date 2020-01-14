Moving forward. Prince William was seen driving away from Kensington Palace one day after meeting with Queen Elizabeth II to discuss Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan stepping back from the royal family.

The Duke of Cambridge, 37, used British Sign Language to present TV personality Alex Duguid MBE with a royal honor at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, January 14.

“Alex has been the face of popular British TV shows Emmerdale and Coronation Street for its deaf audience for decades, as a British Sign Language (BSL) interpreter,” a statement on the Kensington Royal Instagram said. “He is an example of how profoundly deaf people can have an impact on their community, their peers and their country. He is passionate about BSL and the need to promote and protect it.”

The same morning, William was spotted leaving Kensington Palace with a serious face as he drove his son Prince George, 6, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 4, to school.

The duke’s outing followed “very constructive discussions” with the 93-year-old queen, Prince Charles and Harry, 35, at the family’s Sandringham Estate on Monday, January 13. Shortly after the family meeting, Buckingham Palace released a statement from Queen Elizabeth addressing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to relinquish their responsibilities as “senior members” of the royal family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the British monarch said in her statement.

While it was originally suspected that Meghan, 38, would call in to the meeting in Norfolk, England, from Canada, a palace spokesperson told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that “the Sussexes decided that it wasn’t necessary” for her to join the conversation. The Suits alum has been staying in Canada with the pair’s 8-month-old son, Archie, following their holiday stay in Vancouver Island.

Despite the queen’s public announcement of her support for the Sussexes, a source told Us Weekly on Sunday, January 12, that William and Duchess Kate were “angry” and “incredibly hurt” by the news of Harry and Meghan’s step back.

“William’s done everything in his power to help his brother over the years and feels totally let down by his ‘reckless’ and ‘selfish’ actions,” the insider explained. “The way he sees it, Harry’s thrown all the good advice he gave him back in his face … When Harry was feeling low or had problems, William was always there for him, as was Kate.”