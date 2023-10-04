Prince William was feeling cheeky as he and Princess Kate posed for a group picture during their trip to Wales.

On Tuesday, October 3, William and Kate, both 41, visited the Grange Pavilion in Cardiff, Wales. The couple posed for a large group photo with a bunch of locals. In a TikTok video that captured the moment, William called out, “Who’s pinching my bottom?”

William’s joke landed as the group — and the royal himself — laughed at the quip, which resulted in dazzling smiles and memories that would last a lifetime.

However, William isn’t the first member of the royal family to joke around while on official royal business. His grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, famously cracked a one-liner at the 2021 G7 Summit.

Related: Prince William Through the Years: His Royal Life, Fatherhood and More Following in the footsteps of those who came before him. Prince William has known since he was young that one day he will become the king of England, but in the meantime, he has made his own way as a high-ranking member of the British royal family. King Charles III and Princess Diana welcomed their […]

In a video shared by the BBC at the time, Elizabeth posed for the spaced-out group photo and asked her fellow world leaders, “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?” The queen died in September 2022 at age 96.

As for Prince William, his humor was in full effect on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, he and Kate arrived at the landmark to a bustling crowd. Many of the female admirers wanted to get close to hug the Prince of Wales, who teased that he drew “the line at kissing,’ according to The Times.

William and Kates’ visit to Cardiff is in honor of Black History Month in the U.K. During their visit, the pair met with Caribbean elders of the Windrush generation. The outing also fell on the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the HMT Empire Windrush to London, a boat that brought hundreds of West Indian immigrants to the United Kingdom.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front for their royal duties, the twosome — who have been married for 12 years — also face their fair share of marital struggles.

“Kate and William have been having ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, October 4. “But they’re focused on their royal duties and doing that as a unit.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Prince William and Princess Kate’s Relationship Timeline The world watched in awe as Prince William and Princess Kate wed at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011, and years later, commoners still stand impressed with the couple. Though they didn’t tie the knot until 2011, Kate and William first met 10 years prior while studying history at Scotland’s University of St […]

The duo — who share children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — have had a rough past year as they continue to mourn the loss of the queen. “Her death hit them extremely hard,” a second insider told Us last month. “In many ways, it’s only now really sinking in that she’s gone.”

The source continued: “They’re the first to admit it’s been a tough year, but everyone agrees William and Kate have done a wonderful job staying strong in the face of such adversity.”