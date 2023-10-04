Even Prince William and Princess Kate aren’t perfect. A royal insider exclusively tells Us Weekly that the pair have been having typical marital struggles.

“Kate and William have been having ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else,” the source tells Us. “But they’re focused on their royal duties and doing that as a unit.”

One sore spot for the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, is Prince Harry. It’s been 10 months since the Duke of Sussex, 39, dropped his bombshell memoir, Spare, and his relationships with the royal family remain fractured after his book covered various fights with his brother and father.

While Harry has made it clear he believes the royal family should apologize to both himself and wife Meghan Markle, Kate doesn’t want to make amends with her brother-in-law.

“Kate has no desire to communicate with Harry nor Meghan,” the source tells Us. “There has been too much that has happened and she’s not ready yet.”

William, however, would like to eventually make amends — but is in no rush to do so. “William wants his relationship with his brother to improve, but they’re not speaking right now,” the insider adds. “So when that will happen is still uncertain.”

It’s been a rough year for the couple. The first year without Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022 at age 96, was hard on the entire family. Months after her death, Harry dropped various bombshells about the family, first via Netflix’s docuseries Harry & Meghan in December 2022 and then through his book one month later.

“They’re the first to admit it’s been a tough year, but everyone agrees William and Kate have done a wonderful job staying strong in the face of such adversity,” a source shared in a September Us Weekly cover story.

William and Kate took on more royal responsibility than ever as King Charles III took the throne. An insider told Us last month that William and Kate have been doing well despite pressure and hope they can “help lead the royal family into a more modern direction.”

However, it’s hard for anyone to imagine William and Harry making peace in the near future. “Even if Harry were to come crawling back with an apology, it’s hard to imagine William forgiving and forgetting,” the source said at the time. “The only silver lining of this situation is that it’s motivated William to keep his family unit very firmly intact.”

Kate and William, who married in 2011, share Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Reporting by Travis Cronin