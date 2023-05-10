A royal farewell? King Charles III’s coronation marked another shift in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship with his family, according to a royal expert.

The event was “the beginning of the end of the Sussex’s interaction with the royal family,” True Royalty TV editor-in-chief Nick Bullen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 9.

During the coronation, which took place on Saturday, May 6, “It felt like Harry and Meghan were just sort of a sidebar to all of this,” Bullen explained, pointing out that the ceremony “was absolutely history [and signified] the future.”

Harry, 38, attended the event without Meghan, 41, who chose to stay in the U.S. for the occasion — which fell on their son Archie’s 4th birthday. The prince, who also shares daughter Lili, 23 months, with the Suits alum, was spotted sitting in the third row of Westminster Abbey. He was not seen interacting with either the king, 74, or his brother, Prince William, during the ceremony.

Bullen added: “It felt like the family had sort of put a line in the ground and [said], ‘Right, we are moving forward.’”

When it comes to Harry, who traveled solo to the U.K. to celebrate his father’s crowning moment, the expert noted, “There seems to be no reason for him to come back to London anytime soon,” pointing out that there doesn’t appear to be any upcoming royal event in London that would require his attendance. As for Meghan, Bullen believes that the Duchess of Sussex is “showing no interest in coming back.”

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family has been strained since the Sussexes stepped down from their positions as senior members of The Firm in 2020. Once they relocated to California later that year, the tension grew.

After the Invictus Games founder released his memoir, Spare, in January — a tell-all that detailed his highs and lows with his father and his brother, William — there was speculation he might not make the trip overseas for the coronation.

Harry, however, did arrive on Friday, May 5, in the U.K. to support the monarch, who ascended the throne after Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September 2022. During the coronation, the former military pilot was seated beside his cousins and didn’t appear to spend time with his sibling, 40.

Body language expert Traci Brown exclusively told Us on Saturday that it appeared that Harry was “trying to protect himself” at the event based on his guarded movements.

“He hasn’t changed his mindset [toward the family] from anything that I’ve seen,” Brown explained upon seeing photos of Harry putting his hand under his vest during his arrival at Westminster Abbey. “He’s on the same page that he’s always been. I don’t see any improvements.”

While Harry was spotted smiling and chatting in the church with his aunt Princess Anne and cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, his time with his immediate family was very brief.

Us confirmed on Saturday that the Duke of Sussex headed to London’s Heathrow airport after the ceremony and did not attend any follow-up events.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi