Prince William has been preparing for his role as king his whole life, and he has big ideas when it comes to the monarchy’s future.

William is first in line for the British throne behind his father, King Charles III, who assumed the position following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death in September 2022. A source previously told Us Weekly that Charles and William planned to “guide each other” on their paths.

“William is excited about this new chapter in his life and the challenges he’ll be facing,” the insider exclusively revealed in February 2022, adding that the prince would “be taking on extra duties over the next decade.”

The father-son duo hoped to work “very closely” as the royal family transitioned to new leadership, making “the big decision [of] making and creating a slimmed down monarchy.” According to the insider, both William and Charles believe “less people means less drama.”

Throughout his life in the royal spotlight, William has made few comments about his future as king with wife Princess Kate Middleton by his side. He previously expressed interest in helping the monarchy “modernize and develop” with the times in a rare sit-down interview with the BBC.

Scroll down to see more of William’s insights into his future as king:

2016

William noted in a BBC News interview that he’d observed “the qualities that are essential for somebody in a leadership role” from watching his grandmother’s historic reign but revealed he hadn’t sat down with her one-on-one to discuss his future role.

2016

“I think royal duty is extremely important,” William told BBC News. “I take my responsibilities very seriously, but it’s about finding your own way at the right time and if you’re not careful, duty can sort of weigh you down an awful lot at a very early age, and I think you’ve got to develop into the duty role.”

When asked about his reputation as a “reluctant royal,” William replied candidly. “I’m going to get plenty of criticism over my lifetime and it’s something that I don’t completely ignore, but it’s not something that I take completely to heart,” he said.

2016

William insisted he’d “be the first person to accept” more responsibilities from the queen. “There’s an order of succession and I’m at the bottom at the moment,” he told the BBC. “So there is the time and space and future to take on more and develop more.”

However, he clarified that he wasn’t rushing to reach the throne. “I certainly don’t lie awake at night waiting or hoping for it because it sadly means my family has moved on and I don’t want that,” he explained.

2016

“I think the royal family has to modernize and develop as it goes along and it has to stay relevant, and that’s the challenge for me. How do I make the royal family relevant in the next 20 years’ time?” William told the BBC. “You know, it could be 40 years’ time. It could be 60 years’ time. I have no idea when that’s going to be.”

2017

William confessed to British GQ that “there is no rulebook” to royal life. “I sometimes wonder if there should be, but in the end, I think probably not,” he added. “Having that difference in how we do things makes the royal family more interesting and more flexible. If we all followed the same line, it would all be quite stifled. Our characters are different and the different opinions are important to have.”

2023

While visiting Dowlais Rugby Club in Wales, William sat beside a young boy who excitedly proclaimed, “You’re the king!” William was quick to set the record straight, teasing, “No, I’m not. Not me!”

2023

At his father’s coronation concert, William acknowledged the hard work of Charles, Elizabeth and the royals who came before them while also reaffirming his own dedication to duty.

“I commit myself to serve you all,” he said in his speech. “King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!”