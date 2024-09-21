Prince William is working to end homelessness and he made a solo visit to Aberdeen in Scotland to meet with charities and essential workers in the area.

Last year, the Prince of Wales launched Homewards, “a five-year locally led programme which will demonstrate that together it is possible to end homelessness: making it rare, brief, and unrepeated,” per the Royal Foundation’s website.

Homewards has launched in six locations so far — Aberdeen in Scotland, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth in London, Newport in Northern Ireland and Sheffield.

To further the work of The Royal Foundation of the Prince and Princess of Wales’ important scheme, William traveled to Aberdeen on Thursday, September 19, to meet with representatives from the Homewards Aberdeen Coalition.

Related: What to Know About Prince William's Homewards Organization Docuseries Prince William’s Homewards organization will get the TV treatment in a new docuseries. The Prince of Wales announced the news following the organization’s one-year anniversary. “We’re celebrating the first year of @homewardsuk!” The Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram wrote in July 2024. “Coming soon: A @saatchi_gallery exhibition. An @itv documentary. As we work […]

He also attended a special “thank you” event paying tribute to essential workers who have been instrumental in working towards the end of homelessness.

Reporting on the Prince’s solo visit to Scotland, The Press and Journal revealed that the royal “listened intently” and “responded with genuine concern” after hearing the stories from individuals who had sought the help of homelessness charities.

“I was offered a flat and went to see it,” one individual told the Prince during the visit.

“When I left I bawled my eyes out, it felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders,” they explained. “When I moved in, the first meal I had was beans on toast, and I will tell you, it was the best beans on toast I have ever had.”

An individual also told the Prince of Wales that “you don’t feel like a person” when you don’t have secure accommodation.

Prince William was reportedly focused and proactive and asked the individual, “How do we change it?”

During the “thank you” event held later in the day, Elaine Sutherland from Osprey Housing met with the Prince and was very impressed with his commitment to the cause.

“Prince William was really positive, he seemed really interested in everything everyone was saying,” Sutherland told The Press and Journal.

Sutherland continued, “He was asking us what we all do and what other help could be given to help everyone.”

The Prince of Wales has repeatedly shown his commitment to working with organizations dedicated to helping unhoused people.

William launched the Homewards scheme in Lambeth, London in June 2023. During the visit, he attended the Mosaic Clubhouse, an organization dedicated to helping local people who are living with mental health conditions and may be at risk of homelessness.

Related: Everything to Know About Prince Harry's Fight for Security in the U.K. Since stepping down from senior royal duties in January 2020, Prince Harry has found himself in a battle for his family’s protection in the U.K. Upon losing his former public-funded security personnel after moving from England to California, Harry applied for judicial review in January 2022 to fund his family’s own protection during U.K. visits. […]

“Over the next five years, I believe that we have a unique opportunity to develop innovative new solutions and scale tangible impact,” William said at the launch, via the Royal Family’s official website.

He continued, “This will inspire belief throughout the UK — and beyond — that homelessness can be ended for good.”