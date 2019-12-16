



Curious kids! Prince George and Princess Charlotte ask their dad, Prince William, about the homeless people they see.

“I know it sounds a little bit contrite, but on the school run already, whenever we see someone who is sleeping rough on the street, I talk about it and I point it out and I explain,” the Duke of Cambridge, 37, said on the Monday, December 16, A Berry Royal Christmas special with Great British Bake Off’s Mary Berry. “They are all very interested. They are like: ‘Why can’t they go home?’”

When the duke, who also shares Prince Louis, 19 months, with Duchess Kate, was a young boy, he learned about charitable causes from his now-late mother, Princess Diana.

“[The Passage homelessness charity] was one of the first places I came to actually,” William explained to the baker, 84. “I must have been between 8 and 10, something like that. It had a profound impact on me. My mother knew what she was doing with it. She realized that it was very important when you grow up — especially in the life that we grew up — that you realize that life happens beyond palace walls and that you see real people struggling with real issues.”

As for Prince Harry, who welcomed Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor with Duchess Meghan in May, he hopes to raise a charitable son, according to his friend Nacho Figueras.

“We both love helping people,” the polo player, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, December 11, of the “amazing” former military pilot, 35. “He’s just so happy. We both love children, and he is very happy now that he is a father.”

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, 38, were apart of a joint charity with William and Kate, 37, until splitting from the organization in June. “These changes are designed to best complement the work and responsibilities of Their Royal Highnesses as they prepare for their future roles, and to better align their charitable activity with their new households,” Kensington Palace’s statement read at the time. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are incredibly proud of what they have achieved together through The Royal Foundation, They are especially proud to have established a charity that has had, and will continue to have, significant long-lasting impact, changing lives for the better.”