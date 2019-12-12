How Prince Harry Plans to Raise Charitable Kids With Duchess Meghan





Role model! Prince Harry is planning to raise his and Duchess Meghan’s children to follow in his charitable footsteps.

“We both love helping people,” the Duke of Sussex’s friend Nacho Figueras told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, December 11, when asked how Harry, 35, will teach his kids about charity during while promoting his and wife Delfina Blaquier’s Ignacio Figueras Fragrance Collection at Bergdorf Goodman’s Men’s Store.

The polo player, 42, went on to say that the former military pilot is an “amazing” father and it’s “great” to see him with his 7-month-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Figueras added, “He’s just so happy. We both love children, and he is very happy now that he is a father.”

Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, 38, welcomed their baby boy on May 6. The new dad already shares a special bond with the little one, a source told Us exclusively last month.

“When Harry walks into the room, Archie gets so excited, he puts his arms out — his way of saying, ‘Pick me up!’” the insider explained in November, noting that the baby’s first word may be “Dada.” “You can tell Archie’s going to be a social butterfly. He’s at his happiest when he’s around people. … He takes a keen interest in his surroundings and is already engaging and interacting with people. He loves to be entertained. And he isn’t a needy baby — he’ll happily go to Harry and Meghan’s friends without kicking up a fuss.”

While the prince tackles fatherhood for the first time, Figueras has been working hard for “two years” on developing his fragrance collection. The six scents are modeled after six cities, ranging from Aspen to Buenos Aires.

“We started this project with three main ingredients that we thought were important to us … family travel, travel through polo and then giving back,” the athlete explained to Us on Wednesday. “We picked 10, 12 cities that are the ones that we go to the most and that are most representative of the places we go to every year, then narrowed it down to six. We have a few more in the works.”

With reporting by Travis Cronin