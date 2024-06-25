Princess Anne is “recovering well” amid her hospitalization following an incident with a horse, her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, said in a statement on Tuesday, June 25.

“She’s doing fine — slow but sure,” Laurence, 69, told reporters outside Southmead Hospital in Bristol, where Anne, 73, was airlifted on Sunday, June 23, after suffering injuries to her head at Gatcombe Park.

Laurence assured Anne is “recovering well” after The Telegraph reported on Tuesday that the royal is suffering from memory loss due to a reported concussion sustained.

The exact details of what happened with the horse have not been publicly shared, but Buckingham Palace said after the accident that Anne was in the hospital “as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

In addition to giving a health update about his wife, Laurence also extended his gratitude to the medical staffers and fans who have offered well wishes and support.

“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care — and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” Laurence said. “We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”

In addition to Laurence’s words about Anne, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson also gave an update on Monday, June 24, saying, ​​” [Anne] is recovering well, is in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation.”

Like her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Anne has been a lifelong horseback rider and even rode for Team Great Britain at the 1976 Olympics. Most recently, Anne joined her nephew Prince William and brother Prince Edward on horseback during the parade at Trooping the Colour on June 15.

Anne’s accident meant she had to cancel events this week, including the state visit of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako of Japan on Tuesday and a visit to Canada.

“On doctors’ advice, Her Royal Highness’s engagements for the week ahead will be postponed. Her Royal Highness sends her apologies to any who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, per People. “The Japanese state visit will go ahead as planned, though sadly Her Royal Highness will be unable to attend the state banquet tomorrow.”