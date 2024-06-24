Princess Anne has been hospitalized following an accident at her Gatcombe Park home, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the palace shared in a statement on Monday, June 24. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

The statement, which has been shared by multiple news outlets and via social media, added that King Charles III “has been kept closely informed” on Anne’s health. He “joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement concluded.

Anne, 73, has become a major player in the royal family as of late. The princess has stepped up, taking on public-facing duties following news that both Charles, 75, and Princess Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Immediately after Charles’ announced his cancer diagnosis in February, Anne stepped in for her brother at various royal events. In the months that followed, she continued making appearances after Kate, 42, announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22. Anne’s most recent public outing came on June 15 when she was seen at Trooping the Colour in London, the annual event held to celebrate the monarch’s birthday.

Eagle-eyed royal watchers spotted Anne riding horseback in the procession. At one point, she struggled to keep her horse in line. Video footage from the event showed the animal shaking its head in a playful manner, attempting to get out of the parade, while the other horses were marching forward.

Trooping the Colour marked the first time in recent months that all the royal family members were together for a major public outing. In the weeks before the celebration, it was unclear whether Kate would make her first official appearance since March. While it was initially revealed that she wouldn’t attend, the Princess of Wales offered a major health update on June 14, revealing her plans to accompany her fellow royals.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she shared in a statement at the time, alongside a new photo. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

In the new image, Kate appeared pensive as she posed next to a giant tree. She didn’t share a timeline regarding her return to public duty but said that her cancer treatment would continue for “a few more months.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” she concluded. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”