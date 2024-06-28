Princess Anne has returned home after being hospitalized for “minor injuries and concussion” on Sunday, June 23.

The BBC and Sky News report that Anne, 73, was discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol, England, on Friday, June 28, and she has returned to her Gatcombe Park estate.

“I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife’s short stay,” her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, said in a statement, per Sky News.

Buckingham Palace announced Anne’s hospitalization in a statement on Monday, June 24.

“The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening,” the palace said. “Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.”

The statement, which has been shared by multiple news outlets and via social media, added that King Charles III “has been kept closely informed” on Anne’s health. He “joins the whole royal family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery,” the statement concluded.