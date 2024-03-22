Princess Beatrice is said to have impressed King Charles III and Prince William so much in recent weeks that they are considering making her a so-called “working royal”.

The princess has been ramping up her unofficial royal duties as Princess Kate Middleton recovers from her surgery, and her commitment to The Firm has not gone unnoticed.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter, 35, is currently not considered to be a senior working royal, because she does not carry out full time duties for the king. But with Kate having halted her work commitments, Beatrice has unflinchingly served as a confident substitute.

A source told UK’s Ok! Magazine: “Both the King and William have seen how well Beatrice has stepped up in recent weeks and that’s why they are happy to push her to the front and represent the family in public.

Related: Where Is Kate Middleton? Breaking Down the Timeline of Her Disappearance Karwai Tang/WireImage One question has been on everyone’s mind for the last several months: where is Princess Kate Middleton? Kensington Palace announced in January 2024 that Kate would be out of the public eye until after Easter following a planned abdominal surgery. “The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes […]

“Although the move is currently being seen as a temporary unofficial role to help plug the gaps while Charles and Kate recover, it could become more permanent in the future.”

The Princess — who is now ninth in line to the British throne — has been known for her fierce loyalty to the royal family, and one of the few members that has stayed close to her cousin Prince Harry during his ongoing rift with his father, Charles, and brother William.

She has also shown her support to Charles amidst his cancer battle and was one of the first to be seen paying him a visit at Clarence House following the diagnosis.

Beatrice also had a close relationship with her grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. She even chose to wear a gown that belonged to the monarch for her wedding to Italian property developer Edo Mapelli Mozzi on July 17, 2020, at the Royal Lodge. The couple shares daughter Sienna Elizabeth, 2, and stepson Christopher “Wolfie” Woolf, 6, who is Mozzi’s child from a previous relationship.

Related: Princess Kate Through the Years: From Commoner to Future Queen Consort Princess Kate made her way through the ranks of the royal family, quickly transforming from a commoner into the future queen consort of England. The Princess of Wales met her future husband, Prince William, in college, and the couple tied the knot in 2011 after nearly a decade together. They went on to welcome son […]

After the Queen’s death, she was promoted to become a Counsellor of State – a senior royal who represents the monarch on official duties when necessary. She has since been present at a string of royal events, including the King’s Coronation and Princess Kate’s Christmas carol concert.

Meanwhile, Kate has made a quiet return to work with a childcare campaign.

Us reported on Thursday, March 21 that the 42-year-old royal, who is said to be easing back into her normal life after her surgery, is working from home on an initiative that aims to improve the lives of babies.

The project is funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which she inspired and Kensington Palace has confirmed that “The princess has been kept updated throughout the process.”