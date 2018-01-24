Princess Charlotte Is ‘Looking Forward’ to Being a Big Sister

This princess doesn’t mind sharing. In the new issue of Us Weekly, a royal insider reveals 2-year-old Princess Charlotte is eagerly anticipating mom Duchess Kate’s April due date. Kate and Prince William’s youngest child is “looking forward” to having a baby join her and big brother Prince George, 4, in Kensington Palace’s 22-room Apartment 1A, the source says.

Credit the royal pair for getting her psyched. Just as they did with George in 2015, “William and Kate like to keep Charlotte involved and part of the excitement around having a new sibling,” the insider explains of the pair, both 35. “She’s very aware she’s going to have a new baby brother or sister.”

Even if the Willcocks Nursery School student isn’t exactly clear on what that means. A fan of dolls, she has a few “that she plays baby with,” notes the insider. “So I think she is probably expecting the new brother or sister will be the same game — but in real life.”

And the preschooler has a lot to look forward to this spring. After her new sibling arrives, Charlotte will stand up in Uncle Harry’s wedding. When Prince Harry ties the knot with Meghan Markle May 19, Charlotte will serve as one of four flower girls, reveals a source, while George scored the title of page boy. And though Harry has tapped big brother William to be his best man, Kate won’t take part in the wedding party. Notes the source, “She will be there as a guest.”

