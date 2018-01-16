She said yes! The Princess Diaries actress Heather Matarazzo is engaged to comedian Heather Turman.

“We kept this to ourselves for a few days, but on 1-11, I asked…..and she said yes,” the 35-year-old wrote on Instagram on Monday, January 15. “To death and back, I love you, Turman.”

Alongside a slideshow of three photos from the beachside proposal, Matarazzo also included a quote from Paulo Coelho’s book The Alchemist: “There is only that moment, and the incredible certainty that everything under the sun has been written by one hand only. It is the hand that evokes love, and creates a twin soul for every person in the world. Without such love, ones dreams would have no meaning.”

Truman shared the same trio of pictures on her Instagram account, writing, “We kept it to ourselves for a few days, but it’s official! I’m engaged to the absolute, unequivocal love of my life. I never knew I could find someone that matches me the way she does, in all ways… always. If Hollywood is my pyramids, then she is my Fatima. This is it. #whenyouknowyouknow.”

While it is unclear when the couple began dating, they worked together on the 2017 comedy Stuck. Matarazzo played a nurse named Darby who was sentenced to house arrest after finding herself in trouble with the law. Turman, 31, had a brief role in the film in addition to cowriting the screenplay with David Mickel.

The Welcome to the Dollhouse star called the writer “the [love] of my life” on Instagram in June 2017.

Matarazzo was previously engaged to Caroline Murphy, but they split in 2012.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!