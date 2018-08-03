Princess Eugenie is the only British royal with a personal Instagram account … whether Buckingham Palace likes it or not! The 28-year-old revealed she got busted recently for showing off a restricted area of the royal residence.

The anecdote comes in Eugenie’s first joint interview with older sister Princess Beatrice, a conversation published in British Vogue’s September 2018 issue.

“I recently got in trouble for posting a picture of Papa in a corridor of the palace that was off-limits to the public,” she told the magazine, referring to a June 9 Instagram post that is still online as of the time of this post.

In the photo, a smiling Prince Andrew stands in a corridor painted in a pale blue hue, with windows and busts lining one wall and framed paintings lining the one opposite.

“A wonderful and proud day celebrating Her Majesty’s birthday and @hrhthedukeofyork for his first Trooping the Colour as Colonel of the Grenadier Guards. #troopingthecolour,” Eugenie wrote in the caption.

The environmental ambassador said she’s not entirely comfortable posting pictures to Instagram, having just joined the social network in March. “It’s so easy to recoil when you see a perfect image, but it’s important that it’s real,” she observed. “We’re real.”

And she and her sister also discussed the balancing act between their royal duties and their private lives.

“It’s hard to navigate situations like these because there is no precedent, there is no protocol,” Beatrice explained. “We are the first: We are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye.”

