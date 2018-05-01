It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood! Princess Eugenie and her fiancé, Jack Brooksbank, have moved next door to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Us Weekly confirms.

The princess, 28, and the wine merchant, 31, are now residents of the three-bedroom Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace in London. Their new home is located directly beside Harry and Markle’s two-bedroom Nottingham Cottage. It is also close to Prince William and Duchess Kate’s Apartment 1A.

Eugenie previously lived in an apartment at St. James’s Palace with her older sister, Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie and Brooksbank were first introduced by mutual friends while she was a student at Newcastle University in England. He proposed during a trip to Nicaragua in January after seven years of dating. They are set to tie the knot on October 12 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the same location as Harry and Markle’s May 19 nuptials.

For their part, the former Army helicopter pilot, 33, and the Suits alum, 36, announced their engagement in November after more than a year together. Since then, they have continued to tease details about their upcoming wedding, including the names of their photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, and the pastry chef behind their cake, Claire Ptak. But the couple has also managed to keep some things under wraps, including who designed the bride’s dress.

Kensington Palace announced in March that about 600 people have been invited to Harry and Markle’s service at St. George’s Chapel and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s lunchtime reception at St. George’s Hall. However, only 200 people received invitations to the private reception at Frogmore House.