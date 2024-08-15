Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s son Marius Borg Høiby has apologized after he allegedly attacked a woman in Oslo.

“Last weekend something happened that should never have happened,” Marius, 27, said in a statement to the Norwegian outlet Se og Hør, on Thursday, August 15. “I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument.”

Marius added that throughout his life he has struggled with “several mental disorders” and “substance abuse.” He previously sought treatment and plans on resuming it following the incident.

“The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend,” he shared. “I want to be responsible for what I have done and will explain myself truthfully to the police.”

Earlier this month, Se og Hør reported that Marius was arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman “psychologically and physically.” The woman, whose identity was not revealed at the time, was taken to a hospital to be treated for a concussion and was discharged one day later. Mauris revealed on Thursday that the woman was his girlfriend but did not share her name.

“For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend,” Marius said. “She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in.”

In addition to apologizing to his girlfriend, Marius also expressed remorse to his family for his behavior.

“I also want to apologize to my family. I know that my actions have greatly affected you,” he said. “So to you, my love, I’m sorry. This should never have happened and I take full responsibility for my actions.”

After releasing the statement, Marius’ attorney Mr. Bratlien added that his client “has not formally taken a position on guilt, as he has not been questioned, but in reality this is an admission of guilt after the charge.”

After news broke of Marius’ arrest, the Crown Princess, 50, delayed her plans to join husband Crown Prince Haakon at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Marius is Mette-Marit’s eldest child, whom she shares with a previous partner. Mette-Marit and Haakon, 51, tied the knot in 2001 and welcomed daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Magnus, in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

While Marius is a member of the Norwegian royal family, he does not have any royal duties. In 2017, it was announced that he would live a life outside the public eye.

“Marius has always had a role that has been difficult to define in the public sphere,” Mette-Marit said in an open letter at the time, translated to English. “He is and will be an exceptionally important part of our family. Marius became a symbol of the unusual choice we made when we got married, at the same time he will not carry public duties like his siblings. He should not have a public role and is not a public figure.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).