Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s son Marius Borg Høiby was reportedly arrested following an incident in an apartment in Oslo.

The 27-year-old allegedly “attacked” a woman in her 20s “psychologically and physically” on Sunday, August 4, according to Norwegian outlet Se og Hør. The woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for a concussion and was discharged on Monday, August 5.

The outlet reported that Marius was arrested and held for 30 hours in police custody before being released. Per Se og Hør, Mette-Marit, 50, was set to join her husband, Crown Prince Haakon, at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday, August 6, but her trip was delayed for an unknown reason.

“The Crown Princess has temporarily postponed her departure and hopes to travel down later,” Palace communications advisor Simen Løvberg Sund told Se og Hør, translated to English.

Related: A Breakdown of the Royal Line of Succession The royal line of succession has been shaken up and moved around — but where do members of the British royal family stand when it comes to their place in line to the throne? Queen Elizabeth II had been head of the Commonwealth since 1952 when she died in September 2022 at the age of […]

Haakon, 51, was spotted in France by himself, watching the equestrian events and speaking with Prince Albert of Monaco and Princess Alexandra of Hanover. Per French outlet Point De Vue, Mette-Marit is hopeful about attending the games but will arrive later than originally scheduled.

Marius is Mette-Marit’s eldest child, whom she welcomed with a previous partner. After Marius’ birth, Mette-Marit met Haakon, and the couple exchanged vows in 2001. They went on to welcome two children of their own, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, in 2004 and 2005, respectively.

In 2017, it was announced that Marius would live a life out of the public eye. (Marius does not have royal duties.)

“Marius has always had a role that has been difficult to define in the public sphere,” Mette-Marit said in an open letter at the time, translated to English. “He is and will be an exceptionally important part of our family. Marius became a symbol of the unusual choice we made when we got married, at the same time he will not carry public duties like his siblings. He should not have a public role and is not a public figure.”

She continued, “The role has also proved difficult to interpret for people around us in private. Ever since he was tiny. Everything from parents who have come with concerns and well-intentioned advice, to teachers who have always had different expectations of Marius’s behavior than that of others. And I’m no better myself. As a mother, I often find myself having expectations of Marius’s behavior that are unrealistic, and different from what I would have for his siblings.”