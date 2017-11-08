Priscilla Presley opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her grandchildren, Lisa Marie Presley’s 9-year-old daughters Finley and Harper.

“It’s great, it’s absolutely great. I love it, I love it,” Priscilla, 71 told Us at Last Chance for Animals Annual Celebrity Gala Benefit in Beverly Hills last month. “Having twins is quite an experience, I have to say. Both of them are very different. Wonderful kids, wonderful children.”

She added that the twins have “different personalities.”

As previously reported, Priscilla revealed she was caring for her twin granddaughters in February after the allegations that Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood is being investigated for alleged child abuse.

Elvis Presley’s daughter, 49, claimed in court papers related to her divorce that she found “disturbing” photos of children on a computer that belonged to Lockwood, 55.

Priscilla thanked fans for their support in the family matter on Facebook and shared a photo of the Finley and Harper.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for “all” your positive support,” she wrote at the time.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported Lisa Marie is set to file a lawsuit against her former financial managers claiming they squandered more than $100 million over 10 years on Wednesday, November 8.

Provident Financial Management claims Lisa Marie went broke because she overspent, and former trustee Barry Siegel plans to countersue for $800,000 in unpaid management fees.

Lisa Marie’s lawyer, Amjad Khan, told TMZ, “Lisa Marie Presley has been betrayed by her former Trustee, Barry Siegel and Provident Financial Management — Hollywood money managers to stars like Al Pacino and Rob Thomas.”

