Priscilla Presley has sued multiple business associates for 12 different complaints, including financial elder abuse, Us Weekly can confirm.

Celebrity attorney Marty Singer filed the suit against four business associates of Presley, 79, on Thursday, July 18, claiming they planned to “drain her of every last penny she had.” (TMZ was first to report the news.)

Court documents obtained by Us alleged that Brigitte Kruse, Kevin Fialko, Vahe Sislyan and Lynn Walker Wright “meticulously planned” a scheme against “an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her” both personally and financially.

Singer further alleged that the defendants planned to gain control of Presley’s finances “forcing her into a form of indentured servitude” where she would work, and they would “receive the lion’s share of any revenue that she was able to earn in the future.”

The documents referred to Kruse specifically as a “con artist and pathological liar” who, along with Fialko, “misappropriated, [embezzled] and converted” more than $1 million from Presley. Further allegations stated that they “fraudulently” had Presley “sign contracts” to receive 80 percent her income.

The documents explain that Presley and Kruse met in 2021; Kruse ran a business selling Elvis Presley memorabilia.

Presley, of course, is the co-founder and former chairperson of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and has helped run the multi-million dollar business empire related to the estate of late ex-husband, Elvis.

Over a two-year period, the four defendants allegedly “established a personal relationship with Presley that enabled them to gain her complete trust and isolate her from her long-time business and financial advisors,” the documents also read.

Singer claimed that they also fraudulently gained “power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts” in the suit. Presley’s lawsuit on Thursday comes months after Kruse and Fialko sued her for breach of contract in February. (Singer denied the claims on Presley’s behalf at the time.)

Singer’s filing claims that Kruse and Fialko have attempted to “falsely portray themselves as the victims” with the initial suit after “their scheme had been uncovered.”

Presley is looking to stop the defendants from having access to her financials and be held accountable. She is looking for a jury trial and $1 million in damages plus attorney fees.

Priscilla famously married Elvis in 1967, welcoming daughter Lisa Marie Presley the following year. (Lisa Marie died in January 2023 at age 54.)

Priscilla and Elvis divorced in 1973 but she has ensured that the late singer’s legacy has continued following his 1977 death. In 2022, she was portrayed by Olivia DeJonge in the Baz Luhrmann biopic, Elvis. The following year, Priscilla’s life was chronicled in the movie Priscilla, starring Cailee Spaeny.