They just can’t escape each other. Desperate to unwind from his grueling film schedule, Property Brothers’ Jonathan Scott decamped to Uganda and Kenya for a month of travel with girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov — only to learn twin Drew and fiancée Linda Phan had embarked on an African adventure of their own “an hour and a half away,” says Jonathan. Jokes Drew, “The twintuition kicked in!”

That bond has helped the Vancouver-bred siblings expand their HGTV hit into an entertaining empire, churning out 50 hours of programming annually, including their latest, Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House (premiering November 22, 9 p.m.). And it’s what makes Jonathan certain they won’t pull the plug. “I don’t think we’ll continue at this pace, but I definitely think we’ll keep the shows going,” he reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “To be totally honest, I don’t see us ever stepping away from doing what we love.” The 39-year-old twins — and Phan — talk shop with Us’ Gabrielle Bernardini.

Us Weekly: Any nerves about working for Drew and Linda?

Jonathan Scott: We really didn’t have conflict. We all have the same goofy humor. It was a great way for me to bond with my new sister-in-law.

Us: Did the couple butt heads on anything?

Linda Phan: The master closet. Drew wanted 100 percent of the space. I think we ended up 70-30. He has way more clothes than I do. He’s the fashionista in this relationship.

Us: Along with remodeling a house, you’re planning a wedding.

Drew Scott: Linda and I have been trying our best to steal any time we can. Even if it’s a half second between takes, we’re on email with our wedding planner. We’re still trying to lock our exact location. But we’re looking at Europe in May. We just want to get the save-the-dates out.

Us: Jonathan, having been married before, do you have any advice?

JS: I think understanding you can have two people who are good people but not good for each other. A lot of people really settle without thinking, this is the most important decision. It’s worth spending the time to think about what’s important to you and how you’re willing to grow with somebody.

Us: Do you think you’d ever get remarried?

JS: This is the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in, so nothing is out of the question. But we haven’t even conceived the idea because we’re focused on Drew and Linda.

Us: Post-wedding, are kids next? Would you want twins?

LP: I would love twins!

DS: Twins rock. We want to have kids soon. We have this home that would be perfect to raise a family. If we can have four sets of twins, it’d be perfect.

LP: That’s our new series: Growing Up Scotty!

