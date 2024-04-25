Drake Maye is expected to be one of the first players picked in the 2024 NFL draft, and his girlfriend, Ann Michael Hudson, will be by his side no matter which team scoops him up.

The former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback, who was named the ACC Player of the Year in 2022, has been dating Hudson for at least four years, per his social media updates.

While Maye graduated from UNC in 2023, Hudson is currently a junior at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to her LinkedIn page. She is majoring in Business Administration and double minoring in Entrepreneurship and Conflict Management. She served as the Vice President of Finance for her sorority, Delta Kappa, in 2023.

Related: Athletes Who Have Defended Taylor Swift Attending NFL Games Getty Images (3) Many professional athletes do not agree with the “dads, Brads and Chads” hating on Taylor Swift’s attendance at NFL games. Swift has been a fixture at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games since September 2023, with the NFL occasionally showing her on the Jumbotron and on the broadcast when Kelce has […]

Keep scrolling for a look at Maye and Hudson’s sweet love story:

January 2020

Although Hudson’s Instagram page is private, Maye shares periodic glimpses of their relationship. He posted his first Instagram photo with Hudson on New Year’s Day in 2020.

“Bringing in ‘20 with a 10🤤,” he captioned a photo of the pair standing cheek to cheek.

August 2020

“Somewhere on a beach 🏖,” the football player captioned a photo of him and Hudson enjoying a trip to Isle of Palms, South Carolina.

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

August 2021

Maye gave Hudson a shout-out as she prepared to embark on a new chapter of life.

“Happy 18th to my girlfriend & best friend. Enjoy your day and college move in 🥰I love you❤️,” he wrote alongside two pictures of the couple, one of which was seemingly a prom photo.

July 2022

The twosome posed by the ocean together in a photo dump shared by Maye.

May 2023

“Spring Bling✨,” Maye wrote alongside a photo of the duo dressed up for a formal event. The athlete donned a crisp suit with a bowtie while Hudson wore a cream-colored, spaghetti-strap dress with a multilayered skirt.

Related: NFL Stars Who Love Taylor Swift Taylor Swift is sparking the interest of the NFL’s biggest stars — and we’re not just talking about Travis Kelce. New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, for one, attended multiple dates of Swift’s Eras Tour when the show came through East Rutherford, NJ in May 2023. “I’m very proud of my dancing skills finally being […]

April 2024

Hudson showed her support for Maye ahead of the NFL draft.

“Today’s the day!” she wrote via her Instagram Story alongside an ESPN video of Maye, per Sportskeeda. “So excited for you @drakemaye.”