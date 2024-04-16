Queen Camilla went right back to work following the Easter holidays by hosting an event at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla, 76, returned to her royal duties on Tuesday, April 16, with SafeLives’ Changemakers Pioneers Discussion. The queen posed for photos within the palace alongside the charity’s young lives program lead Sally Steadman-South, Chief Executive Ellen Miller, young persons authentic voice coordinator Kristie Waller, Chair of Trustees Isabel Boyer and four young Changemakers of the organization.

SafeLives is a U.K.-based charity that’s dedicated to ending domestic abuse. Camilla is a patron of the organization which specifically focuses on recognizing young people who have become victims. The SafeLives Changemakers range from 14 to 20 years old and help guide how the charity responds to issues that the youth are facing.

Other than posing for photos with members of the charity initiative, Camilla also hosted a roundtable with the Changemakers. She’s worked with the charity — along with other organizations that focus on the response to domestic abuse — to support victims and survivors.

Tuesday’s event marked Camilla’s first public-facing event since celebrating her and King Charles III’s 19-year wedding anniversary on April 9. The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, reportedly spent the milestone anniversary at their Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Hello! reported that Charles, 75, and Camilla traveled to Aberdeen and enjoyed a drive to the property the following day. This particular trip was reminiscent of the one they took to Birkhall on their honeymoon.

Charles and Camilla’s wedding has been deemed as controversial over the years because their marriage took place a decade after the now-king finalized his divorce from the late Princess Diana.

Charles and Diana welcomed kids Prince William and Prince Harry together during their marriage. While they were together, Charles started an affair with Camilla. He later admitted to getting involved with the now-queen when his marriage to Diana had “irretrievably broken down.” Diana died in 1997.

Charles and Camilla married 35 years after they first met. Due to the nature of their nuptials — the late Queen Elizabeth II had to sign off on Charles’ second marriage as a member of the Church of England — the couple did not have a larger royal wedding celebration. In fact, Charles and Camilla had a small civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall and later received a blessing at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor. While the late queen was not present for the ceremony, she and the late Prince Philip did attend the blessing and hosted a reception at Windsor Castle.