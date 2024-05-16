Queen Camilla offered some promising insight into King Charles III’s current state of health.

While attending a garden party on Thursday, May 16, Camilla, 76, shared that Charles, 75, is “getting better,” according to royal reporter Roya Nikkhah. Camilla followed up her statement with a quip: “Well, he would if he behaved himself.”

Her update comes three months after the monarch was diagnosed with cancer following a routine prostate procedure. At the time, the palace noted that the king would be taking a break from public-facing duties.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” read an official statement. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

Related: Looking Back at the Royals Biggest Moments Since King Charles' Coronation Chris Jackson/Getty Images For Buckingham Palace It has been an eventful year since King Charles III was officially blessed and anointed as the monarch of the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth territories. Charles assumed the British throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, at the age of 96. “My […]

Since then, Charles has made a few public appearances, including a recent unveiling of his first official painted portrait on Tuesday, May 14. In a video clip from the event, the royal can be seen removing a black covering to reveal a large red portrait while standing beside artist Jonathan Yeo. The painting showed the king wearing a Welsh Guards uniform and holding a sword with a butterfly hovering over his shoulder.

Yeo, 53, later shared via Instagram that it was a “privilege” to have painted Charles.

“When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed,” the artist noted.

Details of the king’s diagnosis have been kept under wraps over the past few months, with Buckingham Palace confirming in late April that the king would be making his first appearance since his diagnosis.

Related: Kate Middleton and More Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” the statement read. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

While discussing his diagnosis at the cancer treatment center, the king said the news was a “bit of a shock” at first, according to multiple U.K. outlets.

When one patient asked how he’s been doing, Charles replied, “Not too bad,” revealing that he was set to undergo “treatment [that] afternoon as well.”