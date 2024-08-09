Queen Camilla “had initially been against” King Charles III’s decision to publicly share updates regarding his health.

Charles, 75, revealed in January that he was set to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. Camilla, 77, did not want him “disclosing his condition,” royal author Robert Jobson told U.K.’s The Independent in an interview published earlier this week.

“The King overruled her,” Jobson explained, while promoting his latest book, Catherine, Princess of Wales. “He felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention.”

The writer further explained that sharing health details with the public worked out in Charles’ favor.

“He was lauded for doing so, with commentators saying he had ushered in a new era of transparency in matters of health and the royal family,” Jobson shared, noting there was “a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate,” per the National Health Service.

Related: King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s Relationship Timeline King Charles III and Queen Camilla weathered a very public scandal before becoming an official royal couple. Charles was under intense scrutiny as his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s heir apparent when he met Camilla (née Shand) in 1970. The pair dated before the prince served in the Royal Navy. When he returned home, she was […]

Nearly a month after undergoing his prostate procedure, Charles went public with a cancer diagnosis.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted,” a February statement from Buckingham Palace read. “Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.”

At the time, the palace revealed that Charles had “commenced a schedule of regular treatments” and took a step back from public-facing duties.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the statement concluded.

Following in Charles’ footsteps, Princess Kate Middleton, after months of rampant speculation, announced on March 22 that she had also been diagnosed with cancer and would undergo chemotherapy.

Related: Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

While Kate, 42, has continued to keep a low profile as her cancer battle continues, Charles has made a more consistent public return.

Jobson also spoke exclusively with Us Weekly about the ongoing royal family health crisis, revealing that Prince William was “completely crestfallen” with news of his wife’s cancer so soon after his father had received a similar diagnosis. (Neither Charles nor Kate’s specific type of cancer has been revealed.)

“It was devastating for him,” Jobson said about the Prince of Wales, imagining that William, 42, felt “a lump in [his] throat” or “the empty feeling in his stomach” upon hearing the cancer news. Charles and Kate stayed “very stoic” when it came to the news of their health but William took a more emotional approach.

“It wobbled him,” Jobson added. “There’s no doubt about that.”